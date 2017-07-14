Adventure awaits in Eastern Idaho: The Weekly Image

Written by Arun Verma

Eastern Idaho’s natural beauty has been dotted with decaying buildings all around the region. Sunken roofs, shattered glass and splintering wood all create a rustic change of scenery along the highways.

As the ecosystem begins to consume and retake the land, a tremendous, ever-changing display of humanity and nature occurs. Many flock to these gems from days past to admire their austere charm. Old farm houses, stables and silos break up the lush greenery of the Snake River Plain. While the structures are decaying, to some, they are only getting better.

Some places around Rexburg are private property and students must be careful not to trespass them. For those places, one safe option is to drive around the area.