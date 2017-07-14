Adventure awaits in Eastern Idaho: The Weekly Image

by | Jul 14, 2017 | Photo | 0 comments

Adventure awaits in Eastern Idaho: The Weekly Image

Written by Arun Verma

Eastern Idaho’s natural beauty has been dotted with decaying buildings all around the region. Sunken roofs, shattered glass and splintering wood all create a rustic change of scenery along the highways.

As the ecosystem begins to consume and retake the land, a tremendous, ever-changing display of humanity and nature occurs. Many flock to these gems from days past to admire their austere charm. Old farm houses, stables and silos break up the lush greenery of the Snake River Plain. While the structures are decaying, to some, they are only getting better.

Some places around Rexburg are private property and students must be careful not to trespass them. For those places, one safe option is to drive around the area.

Photo by Arun Verma
Abandoned Spread_AV_002
Abandoned Spread_AV_003
Abandoned Spread_AV_004
Abandoned Spread_AV_005
Abandoned Spread_AV_006
Abandoned Spread_AV_007
Abandoned Spread_AV_008
Abandoned Spread_AV_009
Abandoned Spread_AV_010

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *