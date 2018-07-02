After 9 days in a cave, Thailand soccer team found alive

A Thailand boys soccer team that went missing June 23 were found today after a joint search effort with Thail Navy Seals and experts from the U.S., China, the UK and Australia.

“I confirm they are all safe,” Chiang Rai Governor Narongsak Osatanakorn told CNN.

The boys, age 11-16, left for a team outing when sudden and continuous rains flooded the caves they were exploring. Their bikes were found near the off-limits cave complex by a park ranger.

Rescuers believed the boys could have taken refuge in a large, deep chamber, informally named Pattaya Beach, but when they reached the chamber it was flooded. They found the boys another 300 to 400 meters down.

“Our mission (is) not done yet,” Osatanakorn to CNN. “We will drain all water out from the cave then we will take all 13 people out of the cave. We are now planning how to send nurse and doctor inside the cave to check their health and movement. We will work all night.”