Alex Boye: what brought him to Rexburg?

The audience clapped, hollered and roared in excitement as Alex Boye, internet sensation and singer from United Kingdom, walked onto Center Stage.

On May 5, Boye delivered another captivating concert at the BYU-Idaho John W. Hart building.

Boye’s energy, enthusiasm and eagerness were contagious for all those in attendance at this event.

Boye has received over 200 million views and has over 500,000 subscribers and counting on YouTube, according to Alex Boye’s official website.

“I performed at BYU-Idaho two years ago, and have been invited back by the marketing team, hopefully partially because I did a decent show the first time,” Boye said. “I’m very honored.”

Boye said he loves performing at BYU-I because he loves the way this audience tends to respond to his music.

Boye said his mission president is the person who planted the seed in him when it came to choosing to pursue a career in music and sharing his singing voice with the world.

“I sang a lot as a missionary, and had many amazing experiences with the power of music in aiding peoples’ conversions,” Boye said. “The last day of my mission, during the last interview with my mission president, he made a suggestion to me to pursue music as a profession.”

Boye said music has been something he has always had a deep appreciation for. He spent some time in the foster care system for a while, and his first foster care parents were white and constantly blasted music in their home.

“They had music playing in the home non-stop,” Boye said. “Through them, I was introduced to Phil Collins, Elton John, Sting, Peter Gabriel and more.”

He said his second foster care parents were black, and they introduced him to Kool and the Gang, Stevie Wonder and Michael Jackson

“I’ve noticed that these influences have naturally evolved subconsciously into my music over time,” Boye said.

Boye is known for creating original and eye-catching content. Some of his most viewed YouTube uploads include a mash up between an African tribal Star Wars theme and an Adele song; a tribute to Sandy Hook elementary school; and a cover of Frozen’s ‘Let it Go,’ with an African tribal twist.

Boye said he tries his best to do creative, fun things to keep his viewers satisfied.

“I really just do stuff I think would be exciting and entertaining for my fans,” Boye said. “My question is always: ‘What is something unique that has not been done before and will make people want to share it?'”

He said it can be a hit or a miss when it comes to whether or not people enjoy the piece of music, but he loves it when things work out for the best.

Throughout Boye’s career, he has had many moments in which he felt proud of his work.

“There are so many times in which I’ve felt honored,” Boye said. “I was honored to perform five times in one year at Carnegie Hall; to see that Nicki Minaj shared my America’s Got Talent audition on her Facebook page; performing for Prince Charles; and performing at the only place the Queen will attend concerts: at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in London.”

Boye said these moments will hold a place in his heart forever.

“In order to stay in this field, you have to keep re-inventing yourself,” Boye said. “Some of your fans will want you to stay in one lane, but if you do that, you get left behind.”

Boye said it is a struggle to constantly balance what his fans want, compared to what the public actually needs.

“This can be a difficult obstacle in today’s world for musicians, but the challenge is actually very fun for me,” Boye said.