All missionaries declared safe in Zimbabwe

All missionaries for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are safe and accounted for in the African country of Zimbabwe, after the Zimbabwean military took over the government this morning, according to Deseret News.

“All missionaries are safe in the Zimbabwe Harare Mission,” said Eric Hawkins, spokesman for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Deseret News. “They have been instructed to remain indoors and have adequate supplies.”

The Zimbabwean military took over the government and broadcasting station after 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe tried to install his wife as his successor.

According to Mormon Newsroom, the LDS Church membership in that country is listed at 29,570, comprising 75 congregations.