Amazon to visit BYU-I Supply Chain Society

Amazon operation manager and BYU-Idaho alumnus Michael Woolley is presenting at BYU-I on March 29, and all students are invited to attend.

“Amazon is a world-renowned company that has an intricate supply chain which is of interest to us,” said Aaron Jensen, a senior studying business management. “They’re growing a lot, which means there’s an opportunity for us to work there.”

Students who attend should expect to receive networking opportunities and gain experience in the business world and are encouraged to come prepared for an open question and answer session.

“He’s going to give an overview of his career: where’s he’s been, why he’s moved around, give specific experiences and then open it up to a Q and A at the end,” said Davis Peterson, a senior studying business management.

Woolley, currently the global forecasting operations manager for Amazon, has had past experience working for Melaleuca and as a demand planner and supply chain analyst for Oakley.

“This is a good exposure for students no matter where they are in their careers — to get their name out there and start meeting people,” Petersen said.

Petersen said he wishes he had gone to more of these events earlier in college because of the tips and mentoring students can get from attending them.

“Come for mentorship,” Petersen said. “The person that we have coming is an industry professional who can give us advice and give us the ins and outs of the business.”

Peterson and Jensen strongly encourage those who are not business majors to attend as well.

“The potential that students can receive from being actively involved, (such as) networking and having mentors, are things that are overlooked here at college and students don’t understand that,” Jensen said. “The guy who is coming is a really good guy and will help you out with a quality experience.”

The BYU-I Supply Chain Society will meet Thursday at 2 p.m. in the Joseph Fielding Smith Building 220 for Woolley’s visit to campus.

For those interested in regularly attending these meetings, they are held weekly in the same room at the same time. The Supply Chain Society also plans future events, such as the recruiters’ social on April 5. Typically, as many as 10-12 companies will attend.