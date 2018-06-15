An hour with the Eyrings

Written by Breanna Rogers.

President Henry J. Eyring and Sister Kelly Eyring answered students’ questions on campus as well as online. The main theme of the questions circled around academics and finances.

“Be your own general contractor,” President Eyring said. He used this phrase to answer several questions.

The first question was whether or not to take the opportunity to graduate early or to stay the final semester.

In response, President Erying said students need to decide what’s right for themselves. He also said that students need to put their family first and be a good parent.

“Seeing the end result is good, but we learn in the in-between part,” Sister Eyring said.

She talked about how there are surprises along the way before people get to the end result.

Another student asked how they could explore different majors and minors while still staying within 120 credits.

President Eyring said students should be considerate of the tithe payers and of other students when making these decisions, but that students will probably change and that is OK.

He said students need to have a plan in mind of where they are going and that every time they take a class, they are testing their hypothesis on what they want to major in.

The next question involved a husband and wife whose schooling and careers might take them in different directions. Sister Eyring emphasized that is a decision the couple needs to make together and with the Spirit.

President Eyring told his experience of being rejected from the school he wanted and how it was a blessing in disguise because his wife got to finish her education.

He also answered questions about whether or not to override a track and concerns students had with majors not providing a good paying job.

President Eyring said students are going to be natural leaders. He also pointed out that students will be noticed, and they are examples of leaders that will be able to achieve what they want.

He also encouraged students to think of themselves as full-time students, to not get burned out or go into debt, but to focus on school.

President and Sister Eyring ended by giving their testimonies of Heavenly Father, how he answers prayers and how much he loves his children. He said that students will never fail in something that the Lord wants of them.