Vladimir Putin’s rise to power.

Such an emotive phrase. You could put anyone’s name in there and have nearly the same effect. Serena’s rise to power. Simba’s rise to power. Mickey Mouse’s rise to power.

That sounds a little ominous.

American mass media knowingly encourages and riles up Russia-phobia in the United States. I’ve heard comments in class perpetuating the idea that Putin is power-hungry, cunning, all-powerful and, sometimes, even evil.

And yet, when Putin worked in Dresden, Germany as a KGB officer, his wife and children went with him. He saw his daughters playing at daycare from his window at work, and every day, he would cross the street and have lunch with his family. In a community which professes to value family above all else, are we so stubborn to deny it when others show the same family values?

I have more faith in us than that. We can think critically about the issues which confront us, especially when we hear people propagating opinions which spread negativity and fear-mongering.

What comes to mind when you hear the phrase, “only child?” A selfish, spoiled brat? In an interview in First Person: An Astonishingly Frank Self-Portrait By Russia’s President, Lyudmila Ocheretnaya, Putin’s former wife, said Putin treated his parents with the ultimate kindness and respect. If he didn’t agree with their counsel, “he would hold his tongue rather than cause them pain.”

Although Putin sometimes stays quiet in deference to others’ feelings, he knows when to speak up. When he worked as Vice Mayor of Saint Petersburg, his boss, Anatoly Sobchak, often went out of town and left Putin in charge. On one such occasion, some former colleagues from the KGB came to Putin and tried to get him to secretly sign a document in his boss’s name.

“I took out the folder and showed them the blank sheets of paper with Sobchak’s signature,” Putin said in First Person. “‘Can’t you see that this man trusts me?'”

Putin even told a visiting German diplomat of the letters he receives from friends in Dresden, whom Germany was seeking to capture. Putin said he would not renounce them.

In my experience, this is at the heart of what makes Russians, Russian.

Putin’s loyalty also showed when, while working at the same job, he met a German diplomat. A the time, Germany was capturing former state security agents, the very same people Putin had worked with in Dresden.

“I don’t even know why you would betray your friends,” Putin said. “For your career? Career alone doesn’t mean much to me. Of course, a career offers you the opportunity to make something of yourself, to do something interesting. But how can you make something of yourself if you are betraying yourself?”