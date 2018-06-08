Anthony Bourdain dies at 61

Anthony Bourdain, a professional chef and storyteller for CNN’s Parts Unknown, died from suicide June 8.

According to CNN, Bourdain was working on an episode of Parts Unknown when his friend Eric Ripert, a French chef, found him in his hotel room.

CNN confirmed his death Friday morning.

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” the network said in a statement Friday morning on Twitter. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

According to CNN’s twitter, special tributes to Bourdain will air this weekend, starting with Remembering Anthony Bourdain at 10 pm ET tonight.