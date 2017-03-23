Apostle attends gathering in support of happy marriages

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles met with leaders of other faiths at the Humanum Colloquium in New York City on March 9 to discuss the sustaining of marriage between a man and woman, according to Mormon Newsroom.

“We are addressing a sober and serious subject,” Elder Bednar said. “In fulfilling their marriage covenant, husbands and wives perform distinct but complementary roles.”

Elder Bednar quoted from The Family: A Proclamation to the World, stating that happy marriages are “central to the Creator’s plan for the eternal destiny of His children.”

Elder Bednar was accompanied by Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan, the Roman Catholic archbishop of New York, and Rabbi Meir Soloveichik of the Congregation Shearith Israel in New York, according to Mormon Newsroom.

Cardinal Dolan expressed similar sentiments. “Everybody wants to be happy,” he said. “And if married couples can show that the way God intends for us to be happy is when a man and woman give themselves to one another totally and selflessly in a love so fruitful that it becomes incarnate in a baby is the happiest way to live; if we can reclaim that luster, folks, that will show the world the sanctity of marriage as God defined it.”

The recent gathering comes at the heels of annual meetings held by various faith leaders. At the 2014 gathering at the Vatican in Rome, Elder Henry B. Eyring of the First Presidency said, “A man and a woman, united in marriage, have a transcendent power to create happiness for themselves, for their family, and for the people around them.”

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles attended the World Meeting of Families in Philadelphia in 2015, telling attendees, “The essential element is not just what we do, but what we allow God to do through us.”