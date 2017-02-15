Apostle to dedicate three facilities

Workers finished construction on three buildings at the BYU-Idaho campus during 2016, which Elder Neil L. Andersen, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, will dedicate.

The buildings which will be dedicated are the Science and Technology Center, the General Energy Facility and the Agricultural Science Center.

The Science and Technology Center’s open house is from 3-5 p.m. on Feb. 14.

“The Science and Technology Center provides multifunctional labs, classrooms, open study areas and faculty office space for the Departments of Animal and Food Science, Applied Plant Science, Computer Information Technology and Computer Science and Electrical Engineering,” according to the open house and dedication press release.

The Science and Technology Center holds 23 classrooms, 51 faculty offices and five student study rooms, and is the most energy efficient building on campus, according to the BYU-I university Science and Technology Center webpage.

Greg Roach, dean of the college of physical sciences and engineering, said the building’s new lab spaces, multi-use spaces and new technology offer students collaborative opportunities.

“The student collaborative space is huge, and it facilitates the learning model,” Roach said.

The General Energy Facility has been renovated from having coal-fired boilers to a natural gas power plant, according to the press release. It has also been recognized by Rocky Mountain Power Company for increasing energy efficiency on campus.

The Agricultural Science Center, located off campus, has added 13 new additions over the last two years that hold livestock, facilitate classrooms and give hands-on learning to students, according to the press release. There will be a separate open house for the Agricultural Science Center in the spring.

“New and expanded agricultural facilities will be constructed, including: livestock handling, heifer development, hog, poultry, feed lanes, sheep, hay storage, feed equipment storage, feed mill, silage and feed storage, maintenance shop, equipment storage, well house and improved site amenities,” according to the University Operations webpage.