FROM THE ARCHIVES: High gas prices force students to look for new ways to get around

Editor’s Note: This article was written by Jamie Moon, a member of Scroll, in September 2005.

Bicycles and motorized scooters have become and increasingly frequent site on campus. With gas prices on the rise, students are dramatically altering their driving habits.

“I’m not driving nearly as much. I’m not taking as many unnecessary trips as I was before,” said Melissa Bersey, a freshman from Shelley, Idaho.” I ride my bike everywhere.”

Some students are doing whatever it takes to conserve gas.

“To save gas, I’ve started making my boyfriend take me everywhere!” said Sarah Stark, a freshman from Shelley, Idaho.

Some students have found many ways to conserve gas, while still getting to where they need to be.

“I try to drive less and carpool with people when I do drive. Also, I walk more. It’s good for the heart,” said Alyssa Neilson, a freshman from St. Anthony, Idaho.

Just how are gas prices affecting current BYU-Idaho students?

“I think it’s making us poor. Instead of spending money on food and books, I’m spending it on gas,” Versey said.

Some students can still look on the bright side.

“Students are losing a lot of weight by walking. It helps out with the freshman 15!” Stark said.

Some may not be affected at all by rising prices.

“Some students are less likely to drive, but it seems like a lot just walk anyway. They have less money to buy macaroni and cheese with, but maybe that’s a good thing,” Neilson said.

Students are somewhat hopeful that gas prices will decline.

“Hopefully. I’m sure prices won’t go back to what they used to be, but maybe down to $2 [per gallon] again,” Stark said.

Some students are already seeing results.

“Son’t worry, there is hope! Today I noticed that it had dropped from $2.99 to $2.93,” Neilson said.

Because a similar trend in gas prices was seen in the late ’80s, some students are hopeful that prices will decline.

“I hope gas prices will drop. In the late ’80s, prices rose to $3 per gallon, and then came back down to somewhere around $1.21. I really doubt that prices will go down again because the government is just trying to rip us off,” Versey said.

“They say it’s Hurricane Katrina, but there have been other hurricanes and they haven’t affected gas prices this much.”

Some students have noticed that Rexburg gas prices may not be measuring up.

“College towns can rip you off. Shelley is only about one hour away, and Rexburg prices are about 25 cents more per gallon,” Versey said.

Students realized that there isn’t anything they can do to lower the prices of gas, so some just change their outlook.

“Just like everyone else, I’m not happy with it, but I tolerate it. Like Confucius said, ‘man need something to go places with, whether it’s a handcart or gas,'” Neilson said.

Students realize gas prices are out of their control, but with winter fast approaching, students are hopeful that prices will decrease.