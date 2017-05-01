Are students too plugged into life?

According to a study done by a division of the Pew Research Center, 75 percent of 2,462 teachers surveyed said the Internet mostly benefited students research skills.

However, 90 percent said technology was causing students to be easily distracted.

Sixty percent of 685 teachers from the same study said technology had a negative effect on a student’s ability to communicate face-to-face and interact socially.

Seventy-one percent said they thought technology was hurting a student’s attention span.

Is technology hindering students’ participation in college life? Does it become a distraction from homework and the people around students?

“A lot of the time you will see a group of people and everyone is on their phone,” said Evan Huntsman, a junior studying business management.

Huntsman said these people are missing out and getting less of a social experience because of their distraction with technology.

He said he spends the majority of his day using his phone and laptop. Most of that usage is doing homework or assignments for school. He does take breaks from using his technology, and he said it is rare for him to even look at his phone when walking.

He said without the obligations from school, he feels like he would be fine without his technology.

“Digital tools allow students to engage with their peers and professors,” said Jordan Schugar, an assistant professor of English and educational technologist at West Chester University of Virginia, according to the Good Call webpage.

Rebekka Kelch, a freshman studying business management, said she does not think technology affects her life at all. It does not replace anything socially or academically for her.

Kelch said technology is her way of relaxing when she feels overwhelmed; it helps her revamp when she does not want to do anything other than relax.

She said every once in a while, when she is tired, technology is a hindrance because she would rather use it than do her homework or other important tasks.

Kelch said she frequently plays computer games to give herself a break and, on occasion, it becomes her way out of socially awkward situations.

“That’s just me being lazy,” she said.

Kelch said sometimes she is surprised when she is with a group of people in a social situation, and everyone is on their phones instead of interacting with one another.

“Occasionally (technology) becomes a replacement for the social,” she said.

Mckenna Cotton, a freshman studying psychology, said she uses technology as a way to unwind.

Cotton said technology helps her do more and increases her productivity simply by giving her a break from the different stresses she faces each day.

She said technology does not affect her social life or her ability as a student.

Kirsten Purcell, the associate director for the Pew Research Center, said the findings of the survey could be viewed multiple ways, according to the New York Times.

Although technology could be seen as a distraction, she said it could also be seen to improve the education system.