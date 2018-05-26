Editorial: Are we going in the wrong direction?

Approved by a 7-3 vote of the Scroll editorial board.

On May 16, a border patrol officer stopped two women in Montana for speaking Spanish and no other reason. They were at a gas station buying some groceries, but because they were speaking a different language than what the officer was used to hearing, they were stopped.

On May 23, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced in a statement that any team who has players kneeling during the national anthem would be fined. Players who choose not stand must wait in the locker rooms until the anthem is over, something players did until 2009.

Spanish is spoken by more than 52 million people in this country alone, and the U.S. does not have an official language. NFL players kneeling during the anthem is one of the few effective ways people have been able to bring police brutality to the forefront of the national conversation while many in this nation would rather ignore it.

The U.S. was built on the premise that we could speak whatever language we wanted and has its foundations in protesting wrongs committed by the government. However, within a week of each other, these acts of free speech were contested.

In parts of the country, citizens can’t speak Spanish without being stopped by border patrol or detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the NFL leadership has chosen to listen to President Donald Trump instead of its players, by forcing patriotism on its players or shoving the players into a corner in order to shut them up about police brutality and racism.

We of the editorial board of Scroll know the U.S. does not have an official language and believe it should stay that way. We also believe NFL players should have the right to kneel without fearing retribution for protesting peacefully.

We know many here at the school disagree with both points. They would say “This is America, speak American,” or “They shouldn’t disrespect the flag.” They should know or learn that American isn’t a language, and kneeling during the anthem was never about the flag, and the idea to kneel during the anthem came from U.S. Army veteran Nate Boyer.

Colin Kaepernick originally sat during the national anthem at the start of his protest. Boyer was hurt by Kaepernick’s actions, so he reached out to Kaepernick and had a conversation. During that conversation, Boyer gave Kaepernick the idea to kneel during the anthem as a way to show respect and reverence for the flag and what it represents.

For many Americans, the flag represents how great the country is, and the sacrifice thousands of men and women — heroes — made for this nation and the promise of the American dream. However, for too many people in this country, this promise has been broken. From a broken back in a police van, to being stopped for speaking Spanish and being brown, the promise of a free and fair country hasn’t been fully realized.

If kneeling still bothers you, try listening to the message they’re sharing or just look away. People in this country look away all the time. They look away from everything else in the NFL and this country. They look away from the domestic violence charges some NFL players face. They look away from the medical problems that come from playing football.

They look away from police brutality against minorities. They look away from the rising number of racist and hate incidents from white supremacists. They look away from mass shootings, happening on an almost monthly basis. They look away from refugees trying to come into the country, and the hundreds of children lost in the process.

The U.S. is a melting pot for cultures and ideas, and we should not try to change that. It was built on protests and being able to speak whatever language you like. Without protests, the Revolutionary War and the Civil Rights movement never would have happened. Speaking multiple languages should be a source of pride, not ridicule, and we should be proud of people using their right to protest, even if we don’t agree with them. We should not, as the president suggested, wish to deport people who kneel during the anthem.

In one week, we’ve seen things that make the U.S. great demonized by people in power. Our freedom of speech is under attack. The same people arguing in defense of former Google employee James Damore’s anti-diversity memo will gladly shut up Spanish speakers and kneeling football players because they disagree with what they see. We as a nation can and need to be better than this.

In the “land of the free,” we should be able to speak whatever language we want and kneel during the anthem. None of them are illegal.

If someone speaking another language bothers you, then that is your problem. Odds are, people speaking another language are not talking to you, so their conversation is not your concern.

If a peaceful protest bothers you, disagree with them all you want, you have every right to and there is nothing wrong with that. However, let’s not shame non-English speakers and silence protesters, and let’s instead welcome them because they represent some of the things that make the U.S. great.