Are you awake yet?

Feb. 14, 2018, a day commonly known for love, will now forever be a day of heartbreak for the families of the 17 victims in Parkland, Florida.

On this day, one man went to a high school, opened fire and killed 17 people and injured 14.

The shooter legally purchased an AR-15 rifle with no real questions asked.

The current background check asks questions such as: Have you ever been convicted in any court of a felony? Are you a fugitive from justice? Have you ever been committed to a mental institution?

Also, if you are a private seller, you are not required to conduct a background check according to U.S. Code Title 18, Part I, Chapter 44, Section 922.

Someone who intends to commit a mass shooting can answer many of these questions with a simple no.

Nikolas Cruz, the shooter, was able to answer no. He purchased his gun legally.

So, because of his ability to obtain a gun legally, everything should be fine. Clearly it isn’t. Firearms in the United States should be more difficult to obtain. There needs to be an understanding of the responsibility that owning a gun entails; there needs to be more education.

Due to the lack of education in gun safety and ownership, the weight of the responsibility isn’t present.

We have become too relaxed with how we handle guns.

There isn’t one thing that will stop mass shootings altogether, but taking steps to become more educated and to have a conversation on gun control will help a great deal.

This isn’t just a person thing. It’s an accessibility thing. It’s an “easiest way out” thing. Guns are fairly accessible in the United States, either legally or illegally. If someone wanted a gun they could get one and that is a problem.

There are times when it is solely a gun thing. When a child picks up a gun, not knowing whether it is loaded or not, and accidentally shoots a friend or sibling, is that the evil mental illness of a small child? I don’t believe so. It’s the casual nature of having guns around.

It may be hard to admit, but guns are what facilitate the killing.

We need to recognize the weapon of choice in each of these mass killings is a gun. It’s been a gun since 1998 in Columbine, and it was a gun in 2018, in Parkland, Florida.

We aren’t educated enough to have guns in the hands of every citizen. If we are to have guns we need to be smart.

Now, I’m not saying we should take away everyone’s guns. We each have Second Amendment rights, but gun owner or not, this should be a wake-up call that something needs to be done if the first 17 school shootings didn’t do that already this year.

We need to educate each other on gun safety in the home, in schools, at work.

Education is where progress is going to take place. Educate yourself on the opposing side, learn something new and be understanding and have a conversation about gun control, not a match to see who can yell louder.

If a safer country means stricter gun laws, better mental health care and learning from someone else, then so be it.

This isn’t me trying to push an agenda of anti-gun propaganda. This is a call to action, a call for help. And if that makes me anti-gun, then I am anti-gun.