Are you aware of mental health?

One-in-four people has a mental health condition, according to the World Health Organization. How many people do you know who have a struggle with mental health? It is more common than you might think.

Mental Health Awareness Month has been celebrated since 1949, and was first launched by Mental Health America, a mental health association.

In a recent proclamation, President Trump reminded us that May is national Mental Health Awareness Month. “I call upon all Americans to support citizens suffering from mental illness, raise awareness of mental health conditions through appropriate programs and activities, and commit our nation to innovative prevention, diagnosis, and treatment,” Trump said.

Trump’s call to action may bring awareness to some, but many citizens are still unaware of the pain mental illnesses cause.

Kelsey Razvillas, a freshman studying communication, spoke up about the injustice in the health system, especially when comparing mental health to physical health. “It’s just as real as physical issues,” Razvillas said. “People don’t care that much and they don’t take it as seriously as physical health.”

Razvillas has both mental and physical health illnesses, and attests from experience that mental health doesn’t carry the same weight as physical health. She has experienced better care in physical issues than mental health problems.

“I think we should really focus on making sure that people know that physical and mental health are the same,” Razvillas said. “Both can take your life and both can make everything really hard.” Razvillas wants the health care systems to improve in their care of mental health issues.

Razvillas encourages others to open up and talk about their experiences with mental health challenges.

“Our experiences help other people,” Razvillas said. “How we cope and what we’ve learned, we need to teach that. If we can just get over being judged, I think we could all really help each other with mental health.”

One way to help others with mental health is through an on-campus support group called No More Bad Days. Christian Anderson, a junior majoring in international studies, founded the group in April 2016.

“The idea of it is to create a community where those who struggle with depression or anxiety can talk out what they are going through with others their same age,” Anderson said. “Every week we meet and talk about important things like self-help, self-worth (and) finding happiness.”

Anderson said the vision of NMBD is to create an open community were those who struggle can meet others who are similar and find self-help through relationships, music, art and poetry.

“If we all just did a little bit and talked about this stuff, people will be open, they won’t suppress it and we will be able to help each other immensely,” Anderson said.

Students who are interested in participating can go to nomorebaddayssupportgroup.weebly.com to contact Anderson for more information and meeting times.