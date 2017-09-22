Are you prepared for the Women’s General Session?

As the tradition has it, on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m., women ages 8 and up around the world will be gathering together to listen to the counsel that the Church leadership has prepared for them.

Some BYU-Idaho students shared the ways they are preparing themselves to get the most out of general conference.

Issa Burdie, a freshman studying psychology, said she normally thinks of her own life while watching conference.

“I pray and write down questions that I know would be answered during the broadcast either from the Holy Ghost or/and what our leaders have prepared for us,” Burdie said.

Kathryn Smith, a senior studying exercise physiology, said there appears to be a trend on campus where Relief Society groups are working together to make this an all-inclusive event.

“We are getting together as both Relief Societies in our ward to get to know each other and then walk over to the I-Center to listen and learn as a group,“ Smith said.

The Women’s session will be transmitted in the BYU-I Center, and it will be available on lds.org.

“The Temple is a great place to go to feel peace and ask Heavenly Father to open my heart and mind to understand the talks that will be given,” said Sabrina Songkhors, a sophomore studying health administration.

