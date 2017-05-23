Arizona State University, BYU-Idaho and BYU-Pathway Worldwide create partnership

BYU-Idaho and Arizona State University announced a partnership on May 23 which would could allow more LDS students to attend ASU.

This partnership will allow students who begin their education through BYU-Idaho’s program access to the wider array of classes, majors and degrees offered by ASU, according to ASU’s press release.

“ASU has been a great friend to our program and we look forward to offering local options for students in Arizona who want to take advantage of these opportunities,” Gilbert said.

ASU, BYU-Idaho and BYU-Pathway share common missions and purpose, which is to “help students achieve their education and career goals,” Crow said.

BYU-Pathway President Clark Gilbert said they are pleased to be partnering with ASU which will increase opportunities for BYU-Pathway students.

“The strength of the relationship is that both ASU and BYU-Idaho are deeply committed to student success,” said Maria Hesse, ASU’s Vice Provost for Academic Partnerships. “Our primary goal is to facilitate a seamless transition from one institution to the other, so that students can pursue their personal and professional aspirations.”