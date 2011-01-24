ASL program brings diversity to campus

BYU-Idaho offers an American Sign Language program that introduces students to sign language and the culture behind it.

“I have been the president of the American Sign Language Association for the last three semesters and now am student director over all cultural associations,” said Josh Davis, a junior studying emergency services.

Katie Cook, a sophomore studying communication, is now the president of the program.

“My best friend is deaf, so that is why I learned sign language in the first place,” Cook said. The program trains students to understand the culture of the deaf community and appreciate it.

“Special ed. is a teaching degree, but there wasn’t a program for it. It surprised me that we didn’t have a sign language association here on campus. So we started ASL in order to get more of the student body aware, and maybe even offer a cluster for the students who want to go into special education,” Davis said.

It can be intimidating when speaking with someone in a language you are not fluent in. It is the same when signing when you are not entirely comfortable with the gestures. The program trains students to understand the culture of the deaf community and appreciate it.

“The deaf culture is very visual, so doing things with light and dance really strikes well with the deaf community. It’s a way of uniting those who hear and those who can’t,” Davis said.

Sign language classes are offered on campus. There are two different classes. ASL 101 is the beginning class and teachec conversational skills. ASL 102 is an extension of 101 and teaches about the culture as well. Students don’t need any previous experience to join the ASL program or sign- for classes. For students interested in joining ASL that have questions contact Katie Cook at coo09005@byui.edu.