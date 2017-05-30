When Amanda Johnson saw the news through social media, she was thrilled for the new opportunity that had just been provided for her.

Amanda Johnson, a second semester Pathway student who lives in Phoenix, Arizona, immediately called her husband and mom to share with them the exciting news.

She was also the very first one to comment on the announcement that was shared by the President of BYU-Idaho’s Facebook page.

It was announced at the very end of the May 23 BYU-I devotional that Pathway students can now transfer their course work to Arizona State University to further their education.

Why Arizona and ASU?

“It makes it a lot easier for our students, especially those in Arizona,” said former BYU-I president Clark Gilbert to Deseret News.

According to Deseret News, ASU is already the nation’s largest public school, with 72,000 students. And in Arizona, there are 423,000 members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Of those, 2,000 members are Pathway students.

“I was astonished to hear the news,” Johnson said. “It is encouraging to know that I have the opportunity to further my education after I complete Pathway. I am excited to see the Pathway program expand.”

That is what BYU-Pathway Worldwide president, Clark Gilbert, hopes to accomplish: expansion.

Gilbert was BYU-I’s president for two short years before being called as the president of BYU-Pathway Worldwide. In his two months as Pathway’s president, we are now seeing the expansion begin.

Michael Crow, ASU President, and Gilbert have been working hand in hand to develop this transition.

“This is just the beginning,” Crow said, according to Deseret News. “We’re looking at this as a way we can reach more people, educate more people, do so more efficiently and at lower cost without any reduction in quality or rigor or outcome. We share all of the same objectives.”

Some of those same objectives are continuing students’ educations, no matter their location or situation.

“I believe that this will make a tremendous impact on Pathway students in Arizona,” Johnson said.

With the new transfer program ASU is offering, Pathway students can now easily transfer their credits.

“Many of my peers are in the Pathway program to prepare to take classes at ASU,” Johnson said. “Now that they have this opportunity to seamlessly transfer to ASU, I believe that many of them will continue their education beyond Pathway and achieve their educational goals without hesitation.”

BYU-PW and ASU share the same mission: “To help students achieve their educational and career goals…no matter where they start the process,” Crow said during Tuesday’s devotional.

“There is a lot of excitement here in Arizona,” Johnson said. “Many people are already looking into the Pathway program as a starting point to eventually receive their bachelor’s degree at ASU. My boss even called me into his office today to tell me the good news.”

With ASU’s high rankings in the nation, Johnson said she believes it would be an honor to receive a degree from ASU.

ASU is currently ranked by Wall Street Journal at number five in the nation for best qualified graduates, according to their website, and number one in the nation for innovation.

“It would be wonderful to be a third-generation ASU graduate,” Johnson said.

Both of Johnson’s grandparents and mom graduated from ASU.

“It means a lot that BYU-I, Pathway and ASU are working together to give their students more opportunity to further their educations and receive their bachelor’s degrees,” Johnson said.

In Crow’s address, he encouraged students to continue their learning and to strive to use the most complicated object in the universe: yourself.

“How will you create beauty, or unique outcomes, or become engaged in learning in all that you do?” asked Crow during his devotional address.