Available but not desperate: how-to

Being at a school where the average co-ed is in their mid-twenties, amidst a culture that emphasizes marriage, many at BYU-Idaho are focused on courtship.

Dating can be confusing when a person doesn’t know what messages someone is sending, causing some to wonder how an individual can show that they are available without appearing desperate.

According Debra Fileta, a licensed professional counselor in Hersey, Pennsylvania in an article titled “4 Ways to Look Available-Not Desperate” on truelovedates.com, “The more fixated you are on finding love and obsessed about entering marriage, the more desperate you will appear.”

“[Desperation] is usually one-sided,” said Sarah White, a senior studying music. “You can see this when one person is really all over the other person wanting the relationship, but the other person keeps saying no.”

Joseph Rasmussen, a sophomore studying exercise physiology who got engaged earlier this semester, said that when someone is desperate, it is apparent in their physical appearance.

“You can see the desperation in their eyes,” Rasmussen said.

Greg Venema, an instructor in the religion department, said that staring at someone of the opposite gender, “close-talking,” or getting “touchy” too quickly will send a poor message.

“I know this approach worked for Edward on ‘Twilight,’ but normal people feel awkward when other people just stare at them without saying anything,” Venema said.

Good ways to look desperate include lying, trying too hard, stalking, pestering those who obviously are not interested, texting more than twice without a reply, according to an article on wikiHow.com titled “How to Avoid Looking Desperate.”

“The first step to being gracefully available is in exchanging your fear for trust in God. Trust that He knows the way, and that His plan for your life is always what’s best,” Fileta said.

White said that in order to look available, a person must be physically available and willing to do things with the other person.

Rasmussen said that a good way to show interest is by proactively talking with the target of a person’s affection.

“Since I’m engaged, I don’t really try to talk to [girls],” Rasmussen said. “I just go to my classes and I don’t really branch out like I used to. When I was single, I would talk to girls if I was interested, but now I just don’t.”

White said that sitting in closed-off positions like having arms folded and legs crossed send a message of disinterest.

Fileta also recommends getting involved in activities that you love.

“The best way to meet a potential match is to get out there and do what you love. Find activities and passions that resonate with your heart, because there, you will find people who connect with your heart,” Fileta said.

According to Venema, asking about other interests and life are away to show interest in getting to know someone.

“Talking too much about yourself, especially if you are the hero in all your stories, can get old quickly,” Venema said. “Giving someone a sincere compliment like, ‘I really liked that comment you made in class today because…,’ is a really nice way to initiate a conversation.”

When Venema attended Ricks College, his wife asked him to a fireside that gave them an opportunity to talk, but was in no way romantic.

“It wasn’t a date, but it set things nicely for me to ask her out a few days later,” Venema said. “Now 20 years and seven kids later we’re still dating.”

Another tip Fileta gives is to embrace your single status.

“It’s OK to spread the word about your singleness, in fact, I recommended it,” Fileta said.

Fileta also said love is something that happens naturally. “At the end of the day, love happens when you’re least expecting it, but right when you need it the most,” according to the Web page. “For all you know, love might just be right around the corner.”