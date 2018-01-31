Avalanche dogs to the rescue

The frequency of avalanches in 2018 has search and rescue teams on edge, ready to help. There have been three fatal avalanches this month in Eastern Idaho and Wyoming.

Rescue teams, such as Wyoming’s Grand Targhee Avalanche GTK9 Rescue, are fully equipped with trained dogs, anticipating more avalanches.

Many BYU-Idaho students ski and snowboard at Grand Targhee Resort in Alta, Wyoming. What some students may not know is how many practices and drills rescue patrols implement to ensure the safety of snow enthusiasts, even within the boundaries of the resort. Training and preparing for these dangerous situations, search and rescue teams run through their drills and rescue strategies weekly.

Every Sunday, the professional Grand Targhee ski patrol team and GTK9 avalanche dogs demo the rescue tactics used in avalanche rescues. This rescue team combines the brainpower of humans with the innate senses and abilities of canines.

With 29 paid employees and 45 volunteers, these professional skiers go out every time it storms to reduce dangers on the mountain.

“We have been out for about 50 days this season, reducing the snow to a minimum hazard for our skiers,” said Joe Calder, ski patrol director at Grand Targhee Resort. “We have five validated dogs and one puppy in training that help us do our job.”

“It makes me feel at ease that if something terrible happens, I’m not hopeless knowing that there’s a rescue team to help me if needed,” said Tyler Judy, a season pass holder at Grand Targhee Resort and a sophomore studying exercise physiology. “It also makes me want to stay in the boundaries knowing that avalanches are a real possibility and are deadly.”

The technicalities of how a typical avalanche forms and triggers are unknown to many.

According to Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center, recently formed drifts of snow made from wind lie upon density differences and a well-developed layer of snow that formed during a dry period this month. In simple terms, layers of different textured snow can easily trigger an avalanche.

A deep layer of weak, faceted snow that formed in early December has the potential to fail due to a person’s weight, which produces large, deep slab avalanches. Warming temperatures and periods of sunshine could increase the sensitivity of these slab avalanches.

The Grand Targhee rescue team is just one of many search and rescue teams on alert this time of year.

The American Avalanche Association and the National Avalanche Center are two common avalanche associations that are known throughout the nation. Their sole mission is to improve backcountry and ski area safety by reducing avalanche risk on and around national forests by helping more people become aware of the risks and safety procedures.

An Idaho Falls man died in an avalanche while snowmobiling on Jan. 10 in Island Park.

The Rexburg Standard Journal reported that the Centennial Mountain Range, near Island Park, is under an avalanche warning. While all skiers should be cautious, it is advised not to snowmobile or ski from the back of the mountains and always have safety gear.