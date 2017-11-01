An average day with the Rexburg Police Department

In a ride-along with Officer Jason Jenkins, he answered some questions on what being a police officer in Rexburg, Idaho, is actually like.

Q: How long have you been a police officer?

A: I have been in Rexburg for about two years and about 10 in Rigby before that.

Q: About how many calls do you respond to in a shift?

A: It really depends. About 2 to 5 per night.

Q: When you aren’t responding to calls, what’s a routine shift like for you?

A: Just cruising around, watching for violations. The most routine part of the job is just trying not to be routine.

Q: How often do you interact with students from BYU-Idaho?

A: “The school is almost equal in size of population to city, so we deal with them quite often.”

Q: How does it usually go?

A: It’s hit and miss … It’s like dealing with the general public. You’re going have a lot of them that like us and a lot of them that are going to hate us. It’s the same with the students; they come from a lot of different backgrounds, and some have a respect for law enforcement and some don’t. Those that don’t have a need to show it when they deal with us, so we just have to roll with it.

Q: What’s your favorite part of the job?

A: It’s not a desk job; you’re out and about meeting people, helping people. Doing what’s right, what’s moral. It’s never the same. It’s a continual learning career because it’s a job that’s always evolving.

Q: What’s the hardest part of the job?

A: Getting into the job is tough. It’s stressful, it’s not like you just turn in an application … A lot of times you’ll do your application, and if that looks good then they’ll say, “Hey, we’re going to have a written test on this day.” So, you show up, take a written test and then they grade that. Then if you pass and make the cut, you’ll take a physical test. If you pass that, then you do an oral board, where they’ll ask you questions. Sometimes you won’t hear right away if you are in. You might have to wait six months to a year sometimes.

Q: What is something you wish the average person understood about your job?

A: It’s not a job that a lot of us take lightly. There’s a lot of responsibility on us. Alot of responsibility on us to make the right decision at the right time within milliseconds. We try to do the best that we can … It’s easy for people to Monday morning quarterback it and sit back and pick apart a video or press release or whatever the case is. When you’re dealing with something in the moment, you’ve got milliseconds to decide. Arrest or don’t arrest. Shoot or don’t shoot. It’s not like it’s a situation where I’ve got a lot of time to think about this, but that’s what they think is going on.