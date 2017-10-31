Avoid cultural appropriation scares this Halloween

Halloween is the night when children will wander the streets, shuffling from house to house, giggling, shouting and cheering, “Trick-or-treat.”

College students will likely join the festivities by dressing up as whatever or whomever their hearts so desire for Snapchat views and Instagram likes.

Traditionally, Halloween is an exciting holiday for those who celebrate it, but culturally, it can be quite scary.

On Oct. 22, Lili Reinhart, 21-year-old “Riverdale” lead actress, tweeted a picture of a white woman painted entirely black and jokingly said she was inspired by it and found her Halloween costume for this year, according to Huffington Post.

Twitter users attacked Reinhart’s tweet within moments.

“For those curious, she was joking about doing blackface for Halloween,” tweeted Perez Hilton, a well-known blogger and columnist.

Reinhart deleted her tweet and issued a sincere apology to those who were offended. She stated she did not intend to hurt or offend anyone, and she did not think her tweet would be interpreted as racially insensitive.

Some people feel the general reaction to this tweet was overdramatic, considering she was simply poking fun — however, this joke did spark a serious debate on a similar, sensitive topic.

Cultural appropriation is an issue that creeps up during Halloween season every year and is something we need to understand on a greater level.

We, as the editorial staff for Scroll, believe dressing up for Halloween is meant to be creative and fun, but it is pertinent for us to be considerate to those of different cultures and backgrounds when choosing what to wear.

Before diving deep into cultural appropriation, it is necessary to define exactly what cultural appropriation is.

According to the Cambridge Dictionary, cultural appropriation is: “The act of taking or using things from a culture that is not your own, especially without showing that you understand or respect this culture.”

Over the years, some Halloween costumes have shifted from being harmless to hurtful.

This month, various universities have implemented campaigns and issued statements on how to avoid cultural appropriation this Halloween, including Montana State University, Princeton University and Southern Utah University.

According to the Salt Lake Tribune, Southern Utah University launched a campaign on Oct. 23 called, “My Culture is Not a Costume.” Various students of different ethnicities held up pictures of people dressed in costumes that could be considered offensive to their culture.

The university’s diversity program organized this campaign in hopes of reminding people to “dress respectfully this Halloween by not reducing racial and ethnic groups to stereotypes,” according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

According to the Baltimore Sun, Shanice White, a student of Notre Dame of Maryland University, said “You cannot take a culture, put it into a costume and walk around with it.”

She said it could be demeaning to that culture if the culture is misrepresented.

There is a difference between cultural appropriation and cultural appreciation.

It is one thing for someone who is not Native American to respectfully dress up as a traditional Native American. It is another thing for that person to dress up in a scandalous Native American costume.

When people wear costumes based upon a stereotype of someone’s culture, as mentioned in the Salt Lake Tribune article, it can offend people with that cultural background. But if one’s culture is represented in a positive light, people of that culture might feel more content.

It can be offensive to wear a costume representing a culture other than your own in a demeaning or ignorant way. An example of a costume like this could include a non-black person putting on dark makeup to appear darker.

Not everyone will be offended by cultural appropriated costumes, but before choosing a costume based on favorable trends, it is wise to become educated on the different cultural backgrounds inspiring you to wear this.

This semester, BYU-Idaho made the choice to discontinue Student Associations to focus more on academic societies.

Although BYU-I discontinued the culture associations on campus, we do not need to stop immersing ourselves in other cultures and their customs. We can still educate ourselves on different cultures through time and research.

When we understand other cultures and what cultural appropriation is on a greater level, we will not make jokes like Reinhart’s lightly for a quick laugh. We will gain a deeper respect for those of different ethnicities and cultural backgrounds.

The key for us to avoid cultural appropriation this Halloween is to analyze our intent behind wearing a costume.

Before choosing a costume, perhaps ask yourself these questions: Is this costume respectful to its culture? Is wearing this costume to appease peers worth the offense it could cause?

Although we are adults and are given the right to make our own decisions, just because we can choose to do something risque or offensive does not make it appropriate.

This Halloween, please take the time to think carefully before you dress.