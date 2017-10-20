Award-winning author Carla Kelly, comes to Rexburg

Carla Kelly, an award-winning author and a BYU graduate, will be visiting Rexburg on Friday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m. in the Madison Library.

Welsh music as featured in her book My Loving Vigil Keeping will be performed at 6:45 p.m.

According to her website, Kelly has received over 16 literary awards and has written over 40 books and short stories. Her writing is known for historical accuracy and her elements of wry humor.

According to her website, Kelly’s style of writing can be traced back to her high school journalism training.

