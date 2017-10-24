Badger Creek closing on Dec. 8

The Brigham Young University – Idaho Outdoor Learning Center announced that after 38 years,it would be closing its program for the last time on Dec. 8.

According to the organizations Facebook page says “We appreciate all of the special stories about Badger Creek that people have been sharing over the last week, Thank you to everyone who has been a part of this special place.”

On Oct. 13, BYU-Idaho announced the Outdoor Learning Center was closing, but no official date had been determined. Many students were upset and concerned upon hearing the announcement that Badger Creek was closing

According to byui.edu, “The BYU-I Outdoor Learning Center has provided deeply significant experiences for the University and community since 1979.”

For more updates on this breaking news follow byuiscroll.org.