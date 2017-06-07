Bangarang throws banger on anniversary

Cardboard, duct-tape, boomboxes and DJs scratching turntables like it’s 1999; Bangarang has been capturing hip-hop and break-dance culture in Rexburg for five years.

On June 3, the crew celebrated the five-year anniversary of their formation in 2012.

Bangarang is one of the oldest break-dance crews in Rexburg. They have performed at and won Battle of the Dance and performed at BYU-Idaho’s Best of Show multiple times.

Gianfranco Antola, a member of Bangarang and a senior studying advanced vehicle systems, said the event was specifically a celebration of the crew dancing together in Rexburg, but, like everything they do, it was an opportunity to showcase break-dance and hip-hop culture.

“The sense of having a family, we take care of each other all the time,” Antola said. “We have this really special bond.”