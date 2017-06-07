Bangarang throws banger on anniversary

Cardboard, duct-tape, boomboxes and DJs scratching turntables like it’s 1999; Bangarang has been capturing hip-hop and break-dance culture in Rexburg for five years.
On June 3, the crew celebrated the five-year anniversary of their formation in 2012.
Bangarang is one of the oldest break-dance crews in Rexburg. They have performed at and won Battle of the Dance and performed at BYU-Idaho’s Best of Show multiple times.
Gianfranco Antola, a member of Bangarang and a senior studying advanced vehicle systems, said the event was specifically a celebration of the crew dancing together in Rexburg, but, like everything they do, it was an opportunity to showcase break-dance and hip-hop culture.
“The sense of having a family, we take care of each other all the time,” Antola said. “We have this really special bond.”
CAMI SU | Scroll Photography
This semester, Antola is one of the main coordinators. He helped choreograph, organized practices and helped plan the event on June 3.
He originally became involved with the group by going to the break-dance workshop on campus as a freshman, an event that accepts everyone, Antola said, despite previous dance experience.
“The sense of having a family, we take care of each other all the time. We have this really special bond.”Gianfranco Antola
“Bangarang helped me with my skills,” he said. “Being able to practice with not just my crew, but my group of friends, has sharpened my skills and given me confidence.”