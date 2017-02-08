Barbershop voices ring out

Written by Spencer Board

Saturday night was full of barbershop music and crowd cheers echoing through the Barrus Concert Hall of the Eliza R. Snow Center for the Performing Arts.

“I never experienced anything like it,” said Josh Davis, a senior studying business management.

BYU-Idaho’s Barbershop Music Festival had its last show Saturday night and hosted the award–winning quartet, Keepsake.

Michael Neff, a member of the BYU-Idaho Men’s Choir and a sophomore majoring in general studies, explained the performance by Keepsake as professional yet comedic entertainment.

“I was expecting them to only sing songs, so to hear them cracking jokes and engaging the audience was a lot of fun,” Davis said.

Prior to Keepsake’s performance, there were several barbershop specials, including the BYU-Idaho Men’s and Woman’s Choir, student quartets and the Carousel Chorus.

“My favorite thing about singing barbershop is being able to be expressive,” Neff said. “When you sing barbershop, instead of singing with muscle, you sing with freedom.”

Austin Harker, a member of the student quartet Larks, and a freshman studying engineering, said that it is a gathering he looks forward to every year.

The members of Keepsake said they enjoy performing for BYU-I more than anywhere else.

“The greatest audience in all the world is here in Rexburg,” said Roger Ross, tenor member of Keepsake.

Keepsake is the 1992 International Quartet Champions of the Barbershop Harmony Society. Members of the quartet include Roger Ross on tenor, Joe Connelly on lead, Tony DeRosa on baritone and Don Barnick on bass.

Tony DeRosa said he has performed in Rexburg before and always looks forward to coming back.

“I wish more of your joy was in our world,” DeRosa said.