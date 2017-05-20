Bathroom policies addressed in bill

The Protecting Freedom of Conscience from Government Discrimination Act will allow businesses express their moral beliefs by not offering service to anyone does not share the same beliefs.

It is specifically stated in the bill that “a person must bring an action to assert a claim under this act not later than two years”

Because of the rise in gender identity issues, the bill would allow schools and businesses to set their own polices on bathroom, locker room and shower use. Businesses may also have policies on what employees wear depending on the circumstances given.

The bill states there may be no discrimination when it comes to tax treatment for religious groups. Taxes may not be reduced, excluded, terminated or withheld.

“This bill in no way allows for discrimination by one person against another,” said Mississippi Sen. Jenifer Branning. “It prohibits your government from discriminating against you with regard to your religious beliefs.”

A major part of the bill protects religious groups and people with different views on marriage. It would allow groups to refuse to hold a marriage, hire employees and deny housing to tenants.

“In Mississippi, as in 27 other states, it’s already legal to deny housing to an unmarried couple based on a landlord’s objection to premarital sex,” said Camila Domonsoke in an interview with National Public Radio.

If passed, this act has hopes of reducing discrimination by the government however the issue has yet to be resolved and is still in the house waiting to be either passed or denied.