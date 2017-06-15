‘Battle of the Dance’ canceled for the semester

Battle of the Dance is a tradition and a performance that happens every semester. It is an opportunity for students to showcase their dancing abilities. However, it is not happening this semester. Battle of the Dance for Spring Semester 2017 was cancelled.

Battle of the Dance was scheduled to occur on June 9 in the Oscar A. Kirkham Building Auditorium.

Auditions for Battle of the Dance were held in the Hyrum Manwaring Center little theater on May 30.

The auditions for Battle of the Dance are held so the student volunteers in charge can see what the groups have prepared so far and give some feedback.

Ashley Bangs, a junior studying health phsycology and performance shows director for the Battle of the Dance and Talent Activities, said they canceled the event due to unforseen circumstances, feel very apologetic toward the dancers involved and hope to accomodate the dancers in future events.