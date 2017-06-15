‘Battle of the Dance’ canceled for the semester

Battle of the Dance is a tradition and a performance that happens every semester. It is an opportunity for students to showcase their dancing abilities. However, it is not happening this semester. Battle of the Dance for Spring Semester 2017 was cancelled.
Battle of the Dance was scheduled to occur on June 9 in the Oscar A. Kirkham Building Auditorium.
Auditions for Battle of the Dance were held in the Hyrum Manwaring Center little theater on May 30.
The auditions for Battle of the Dance are held so the student volunteers in charge can see what the groups have prepared so far and give some feedback.
Ashley Bangs, a junior studying health phsycology and performance shows director for the Battle of the Dance and Talent Activities, said they canceled the event due to unforseen circumstances, feel very apologetic toward the dancers involved and hope to accomodate the dancers in future events.
“About eight numbers auditioned this time,” said Katrina Woo, student volunteers helping run Battle of the Dance and a sophomore studying exercise physiology. “I don’t know how many people usually audition, but I believe it’s more than eight numbers.”
Woo said because few students auditioned to dance in this semester’s show, compared to previous semsters, the school cancelled it.
“We found out through the manager and crew (that it was cancelled), and we were all upset because of all the hard work we put into it,” Woo said. “We already bought our costumes, too. Also, many of our friends were planning on coming to support us and were getting excited.”
Students who planned to go to this event now have to change their plans.
“That sucks,” said Rachel McLean, a senior studying communication. “(Battle of the Dance) is usually really fun to go to.”
McLean said she thinks the school had not advertised well enough and feels if the school had advertised better they would not have had this problem.
“My group is trying to see if we can postpone it and help advertise it more so we can still have it later,” Woo said.
Although the event information is still online, the school has taken down the the portal to purchase tickets.
“I am surprised they canceled it,” said Ashley Oross, a junior studying exercise physiology.