Beatles tribute band bringing classic rock ‘n’ roll to Rexburg

The Beatells is a local Rexburg band that dedicates itself as a tribute band to the original Beatles. They will be sharing their talents in a show that is welcome to all audiences.

The show will take place at the Romance Theater on Friday Nov. 17 and Saturday Nov. 18. Tickets may be purchased at the door or online from the City of Rexburg.

The tribute band includes four members, just as the original band, including Stuart Deacon Jr. as John Lennon, Scott Villanueva as Paul McCartney, Jesse Garrard as George Harrison and Thomas Rosales as Ringo Starr.

The group’s effort to recreate the experience goes much further than playing the classic rock ‘n’ roll The Beatles are so famous for.

In a previous article published by Scroll, Deacon said Villanueva learned to play the bass left-handed to create a more authentic Paul McCartney. The group spent over $2,000 on equipment that recreates that classic sound.