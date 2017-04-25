How far would you go? Ghanian student travels five hours to class

Without traffic, it takes Paa Kwasi Koranteng, two and a half hours to get to his Pathway destination in Ghana, Africa.

Kwasi Koranteng, a freshman studying computer information technology, takes a bus through the roads of Ghana to turn in his assignments on time.

He heard about Pathway through his siblings. His older brother told him about the program. His older sister is currently a campus student at BYU-Idaho.

“I thought ‘wow, that’s awesome. I am going for it’,” Kwasi Koranteng said.Kwasi will be one of many other Ghanaian Pathway students singing in the choir via satellite broadcast in devotional Tuesday, April 25.

The Pathway students of Ghana are singing for Tuesday’s devotional through a live video broadcast feed. “We are excited…we have been practicing for five weeks now,” Kwasi Korentang said.

The students meet at the Ghana Temple Square to rehearse. “Although we all come from far far places [to meet and rehearse], we are excited,” Kwasi Koranteng said. “I am excited for people just to listen to what we have for them, the song is very nice, it’s my first time learning it, but it’s great, and I’m excited for people to hear. We will do our best to entertain you guys.”

Kwasi Koranteng said he started the Pathway Program right after high school. He knew he wanted to study through BYU-Idaho online, and this was the perfect opportunity.

He said driving five hours in one day just to get assignments turned in can be a challenge. Especially when you show up to class, only to find out the internet is down.

Kwasi Koranteng said the network and internet connection in Ghana is “not always reliable.”

In Ghana, the average class size for the Pathway Program varies. It is dependent on the internet connection. “Sometimes there’s 30 students, but if the connection is bad, students leave,” Kwasi Koranteng said.

He said trying to find good internet connection, while also working to pay his fees for the program, is “not so smooth… For someone like me, a returned missionary, and also doing pathway… it’s not easy.”

Computers are not provided for the students. Kwasi Koranteng said those who do not have a computer, borrow from their friends.

“BYU-Idaho teaches a lot…It’s so good, I like it,” Kwasi Koranteng said. He said the students at BYU-I and Pathway not only receive a great education, but each class incorporates gospel principles in each aspect.

“The Pathway Program is a blessing, most importantly, because of the Gospel side of it,” Kwasi Koranteng said.

He said he agrees with one of the mission statements at BYU-I: “Building testimonies of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ and encouraging living its principles.”

The Pathway Program is doing the same in helping students build their testimonies of Christ.

“It draws your attention more towards Jesus Christ and Heavenly Father; it changes the way you think,” Kwasi Koranteng said.

He said he feels that ever since he started the Pathway Program his friends listen to him more because he talks about religion, and they seem to really like it.

Kwasi Koranteng said he is “self-taught.” He spends a lot of time teaching himself the subjects.

“I learn a lot out of it, although it is not easy,” he said.

The Pathway Program was introduced to Ghana in 2011, and is fulfilling President Henry B. Eyring’s, inaugural address in December 1971 when he said:

“We must also find ways for this college to serve young people whose needs are shaped by a great variety of cultures and situations, and who may not be able to come to this campus. We will find direct ways to move the blessing of education … from this campus out into the lives of men and women everywhere.”

Students like Kwasi Koranteng, who might not be able to come to BYU-I right away, are grateful for the Pathway Program and the chance they have to learn in their own diverse culture and city.

Kwasi Koranteng’s older sister, Yaa Koranteng is currently a junior studying health care administration.

When Yaa Koranteng found out that she would see her brother sing during the live broadcast for devotional, she was ecstatic.

“I cant wait to hear them sing,” she said. “When I heard the announcement… that my brother would be singing, I was excited. But I think he was more excited than me.”

Yaa Koranteng, said she started with the Pathway Program, then switched to BYU-I online, which eventually led her to transfer to Rexburg and become a campus student.

Yaa Koranteng is in Rexburg because her older brother is supporting her. “He can’t support us both at the same time,” she said. After Yaa graduates, her brother Kwasi plans to cometo Rexburg.

With the education Yaa Koranteng is receiving, she said she hopes to one day be self-reliant and provide for her future family.

“That’s the most important thing — to be able to provide for my family,” Yaa Koranteng said.

Because of the Pathway program that she started in Ghana, she is able to accomplish her dream.

The Pathway Program started in 2009, and is a one-year program. According to the Pathway website, it is “designed to help Church members begin working toward their educational and other personal goals.”

Today, there are more than 606 worldwide sites, located in 71 countries, where Pathway students can meet. There are over 10,000 students enrolled in the Pathway Program, with numbers continuing to climb, according to Pathway’s website.

Former BYU-I President, Kim B. Clark said in October 2005, “…we are confident that, with the Lord’s help, thousands of lives will continue to be blessed.”

The Pathway Program is blessing students everywhere, helping them achieve their dreams, even in Ghana.