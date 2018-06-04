Behind the scenes of Devotional: Who are the ushers?

Every Tuesday, the doors to the BYU-Idaho Center open for students to learn from different speakers on spiritual topics. But many people don’t know about all the many hours the volunteers work to make devotional happen.

Ushers can be seen at every entrance and in many of the aisles. The ushers take time out of their Tuesdays to help set the tone of devotional, help students feel welcome and find their seats. This group of people includes 18 lead ushers, four sets of senior couples and 75 to 80 student volunteers.

“Devotional is a really stabilizing thing in your week to have a calm hour,” said Megan Sheffield, a junior studying sociology. “Even if you are going to come and take a short little nap, it’s really peaceful and Elder Uchtdorf recommends it.”

Sheffield is in charge of organizing and training the ushers.

Ushers remind students of various BYU-I Center rules. They enforce things like no hats and they help move bigger things like arrows, skateboards and art portfolios to the ticket office or the closets.

“It’s super fun to be an usher,” Sheffield said. “It’s a really great way to get to devotional every week. You meet a lot of people.”

If you want to be an usher in future semesters, email the devotional ushers at devotionalusher@byui.edu.