Believers in the Bible hit an all-time low

This year the amount of Americans who consider the Bible to be the word of God hit a record low of 24 percent, according to a poll taken by Gallup.

Gallup conducted its annual poll in May to collect American citizens’ views on the Bible. The telephonic interviews showed biblical literalism, or belief in the Bible as the literal word of God, is dropping across the board, according to Gallup.

“Over the past three decades, Americans’ view of the Bible as the literal word of God has been declining, while their view that the Bible is a collection of fables, myths and history recorded by man has been increasing,” according to the report from Gallup.

For the first time in four decades, the percentage of people who do not consider the Bible to be divine at all has exceeded the percentage of people who take it as the literal word of God.