The Big Idaho Potato stops at BYU-I

A giant Idaho potato has parked itself between the John Taylor Building and the Ezra Taft Benson Building as a way to promote Idaho potatoes.

The Big Idaho Potato Truck is on its fifth tour across the country, which began in 2012 as a way to commemorate the 75 anniversary of the Idaho Potato Commission, according to bigidahopotato.com.

The giant potato is 28 feet long, 12 feet wide and 11.5 feet high.

If it was real, the giant potato would take 10,000 years to grow, two years and nine months to bake, and would make 30,325 servings of mashed potatoes or over 1 million french fries, according to bigidahopotato.com.

“We want people to recognize good quality potatoes from our seal,” said Ellis Nanney, a spud stud who is a brand ambassador for the Tater Team.

Nanney said he wants people to understand how potatoes can be a healthy item to eat.

“Potatoes have gotten a bad rap simply because of how people choose to cook them,” Nanney said.

The Big Idaho Potato is also focused on supporting local charities.

“During its four-month tour, the truck will identify charities in many of the markets it visits and offer ‘A Big Helping’ based on the organization’s specific needs,” according to bigidaho.com. “The IPC will work with the selected charity to create an event to help raise awareness, funds, food or all three for the non-profit.”