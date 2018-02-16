Bitcoin: risky investment or rewarding payout?

The new year has shown a dramatic drop in the value of bitcoin which rebounded at the start of February, leaving many investors unsure about the future of this unpredictable currency.

In December 2017, the price of bitcoin was $19,343, an all-time high for the cryptocurrency.

In the month of January, bitcoin dropped in value by 30.5 percent to $10,035 per bitcoin, its worst monthly drop in three years according to CoinDesk. In the month of February, the value of the bitcoin dropped to $6,914 only to rise 50 percent on Feb.12 to top $9,000.

“The bitcoin is unpredictable and that is why I hesitate to invest in cryptocurrency,” said Ian Johnson, a senior studying accounting. “While it would have been great to invest in bitcoin before the big rise, the investment seems shadier and less stable than ever before.”

Investing advisors had warned that the bitcoin was eventually going to deal with a fall since most currency has a period of a rise and decrease in value.

While it is unknown as to why the bitcoin managed to rise in value by 50 percent within the past weeks, many suspect that the attempt to regulate cryptocurrencies around the world is an important reason why bitcoin and other currencies in the market have fallen on tougher times, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“I think ultimately consumers need to look out for themselves, look into the fundamentals of any coin and not rely on any particular exchange to protect them from market volatility,” Jesse Powell, founder and CEO of Kraken, told CNBC.

Even with this major change in value for the cryptocurrency, most investors have seen huge profits in the risk they took.

According to The Wall Street Journal, “Bitcoin has still been highly profitable for many investors.”

For investors that invested in bitcoin last year, they still have a 900 percent increase in profits.

“I’m a bitcoin skeptic,” a college student told CNBC before the drop of value in the bitcoin. “I think it’s sort of a fraud. I mean, there’s a history of bubbles in all sorts of different assets it’s not exclusive to bitcoin. It’s not the first bubble and I don’t think it’s going to be the last.”