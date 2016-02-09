Blame the rapist, not the victim

On Tuesday, Feb. 2, a pro-rape group created for men to advocate the legalization of raping women on private property, planned to have meetings around the nation.

“I propose that we make the violent taking of a woman not punishable by law when done off public grounds,” Roosh Valizadeh, the creator of the group, wrote on his blog.

The outbreak of this group has disgusted many people but has also led some to say, “Well, women should be more careful about who they go home with,” immediately putting the blame and responsibility on women if they get raped.

Valizadeh continued to write filth on his blog when he wrote, “By attempting to teach men not to rape, what we have actually done is teach women not to care about being raped, not to protect themselves from easily preventable acts and not to take responsibility for their actions. I thought about this problem and am sure I have the solution: make rape legal if done on private property.”

To give rapists a permanent green light and then expect women to dodge them or be more conscience of their actions is an act of ultimate sexism and inappropriate victim blaming. Blaming a woman for being raped is not OK.

Aurora McCausland, writer of a blog called “Unwritten,” spoke out about the issue.

“Sexual harassment is not something to take lightly,” McCausland wrote. “There are women and men, every day, scared to go out in public because of sexual harassment that has scarred them. I once quit my job because a man who had molested me stopped in to say ‘hi’ to me and knew I was working there.”

Rape is a very real thing. Every 107 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted, according to the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network. Each year there are about 293,000 sexual assaults and 98 percent of rapists will never spend a day in jail or prison.

Valizadeh is clearly demented and confused.

Rape should not happen. Period.

We should speak out for people everywhere whose lives have been or will be affected by sexual assault. We should stop taking these issues so lightly and being afraid to speak the truth about a sensitive topic. It is real.

Approximately four out of five rapes in 2015 were committed by someone known to the victim. Eighty-two percent of sexual assaults were perpetrated by a non-stranger, 47 percent of rapists were a friend or acquaintance of the victim, 25 percent were an intimate partner of the victim and 5 percent of rapes were committed by a relative of the victim, according to the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network.

Telling women that the solution to rape is for them to be more careful is ignorant and ineffective because of the high number of rapes that are committed by someone close and trusted by the victim.

With that logic, women would have to stay inside their houses 24/7 in order to be safe, which is twisted in so many ways.

Any other act of violence is illegal on private property, so why would rape be any different?

Let’s teach men not to be rapists. Let’s stand up, speak out and make it a societal norm to blame rapists.

We should be accountable for our own actions, right? Well, what if something happens to us that is out of our control, forced by someone who is much stronger than us? Should we be held accountable then?

Sometimes it is out of fear or denial that we blame the victims of rape instead of the suspects. Let’s all take a step back and think just how twisted that logic is.

After a woman has been through one of the most traumatizing experiences she could ever face, let’s not fall into the pool of ignorance by not believing her or immediately blaming her. Let’s take action to help instead of poisoning the world a little more.

Let’s stand up against something that is morally wrong. Let’s stop the victim blaming and veer our eyes into the real problem.

Scroll Editorial: Approved by a 28-0 vote by the Scroll Editorial staff.