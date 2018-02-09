This month marks 10-year anniversary of Rexburg temple dedication

In one comment, according to Church News, President Monson said he was “‘filling in’ for President Hinckley, who had planned to dedicate the temple on Feb. 3.”

This dedication took place in four sessions and was broadcasted so that over a 1,000 of members of the Church could experience it.

One difference this would make to the BYU-I campus is the temple became within walking distance of campus. This allowed more opportunities to both attend and serve in the temple.

“The temple was a great way to relax and be helped through school,” said Joseph Greene, a former Rexburg Temple worker and BYU-I alumnus.

Greene spoke of how working in the temple every week seemed like a big commitment at first, but that it was worth it.

“It became a habit and as I made it a priority, life flowed a little smoother,” Greene said. “Blessings definitely come from regular temple attendance. The biggest blessing for me is that I met my wife while serving in the temple.”