Blind at BYU-I: Proving anything’s possible

Imagine a world where doing simple things like checking Facebook or tying your shoes is hard.

This life is a reality for some students on campus who are blind.

Students attending BYU-Idaho that are visually impaired find a way to succeed in an ever-changing world.

Some things, like construction, can be a new obstacle that some students can take for granted.

“Sometimes it can be an interesting experience to get around with all the construction … because I have to find a new route,” said Brigitte Dassler, a senior studying business, was born with severe visual impairment which led to total blindness at a young age.

Dassler uses a cane to get around campus and navigate the obstacles.

Dassler said when she was younger, she learned the reality of her lack of sight when she ran into a tree during her school’s recess.

Her parents then knew she needed a cane.