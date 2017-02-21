Blind dates and cat litter — How to survive an awkward date

Tales of first date proposals, NCMO requests and catfish tinder dates continue to take place.

“Within seconds of a group of girls knocking at our door, I was pushed out the door by my roommate and found myself at Walmart with complete strangers,” said Ethan McMahan, a freshman majoring in general studies.

Hot sauce, cat litter and tofu filled the shopping cart.

McMahan said the date entailed a trip to Walmart where the objective of the game was to fill a cart with as many items as possible in 10 minutes and then to swap the shopping cart with another couple who would have to put all the items back.

Whoever put all the items back first, won. After 30 long, frustrating minutes, McMahan said he and his date were found by the other couples, who informed them they had long since stopped playing the game and were ready for the next stop.

“As if that was not cringy enough,” he said, the date was then followed by some serious talk about babies over chocolate chips and cotton candy ice-cream. The questions included how many each of them wanted and what their names were going to be.

Dates should not be this awkward.

How can this be avoided?

Be yourself

As cliché as it sounds, be yourself. If you want a lasting relationship with this person, eventually they will see through the phoniness.

“Confidence is a very attractive thing,” said Rori Raye, author of the best-selling eBook Have The Relationship You Want. “This is real confidence. It’s not about putting on a show.”

Raye said confidence is about opening your heart up to someone, being vulnerable, enjoying yourself and accepting the unknown of the outcome, according to her eBook.

Ask questions

Humans love talking about themselves.

In a study by psychologist Arthur Aron, he talks about 36 questions that will make you fall in love. The two experimenters who went through his, experiment in a laboratory were married six months after they began working together.

Be thoughtful

When you ask a girl or guy out, have something planned. This will allow the night to flow a lot smoother.

“But I’m not here to reinforce gender norms much. I’m just making a decision that I think will benefit everyone,” said John DeVore, writer and editor, according to CNN

Put the phone away

Do this even if you met on Tinder or a dating site.

People are emotional beings that need to connect to things other than the Wi-Fi.

According to CNBC, 87 percent of millennials miss out on a conversation because they were distracted by their cell phones.