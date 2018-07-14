Body found at St. Anthony Sandbar

Search and Rescue divers recovered the body of a swimmer at 11:18 p.m. on July 13, a few hours after he was reported missing at the St. Anthony Sandbar.

According to the St. Anthony Police Department, the body was found 50 yards downriver of where he was reported missing. The official statement from the police said the victim was a 22-year-old male but has withheld the identity of the victim until an investigation has been completed and the family members of the victim have been contacted.