Bomb Threat in Idaho Falls


IDAHO FALLS — Dozens of law enforcement officers have responded to a bomb threat at the Idaho National Laboratory Willow Creek building on Fremont Ave.

Idaho Falls Police, Idaho State Police, Idaho National Laboratory Protective Force Services and other officers have been on the scene since 9 a.m.

Multiple roads in the area are closed.

EastIdahoNews.com has a reporter on the scene and will update this story with new information when we receive it.

