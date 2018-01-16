Book of Mormon Central: A study source for the millennial generation

Book of Mormon Central is an online scriptural study resource for the Book of Mormon. With a growing archive of over 3,000 items, including videos, articles and stories about the Book of Mormon, this 501(c)(3) nonprofit aims to share insights, answer questions and grow interest in the Book of Mormon.

Neal Rappleye, a co-content manager for Book of Mormon Central, prior to 2015, said that Lynne Wilson, an adjunct professor at BYU, institute teacher at Stanford University and co-founder of Book of Mormon Central, discovered it was becoming more and more difficult to obtain resources for her students to better understand and gain interest in the Book of Mormon.

She was in desperate need of a way her students could have access to more resources and perspectives in order for them to more fully understand the spiritual, temporal and archaeological significance of the book. Rappleye said while looking for a partner to help in creating such a place where a myriad of content would be available to students and scholars of the Book of Mormon, Wilson met John W. Welch.

Welch, a law professor at BYU and co-founder and chairman of Book of Mormon Central, is a well-known scholar of the Book of Mormon in academia. Perhaps most well-known for founding the Foundation for Ancient Research and Mormon Studies and for being a prominent pupil of Hugh Nibley, according to Welch’s bio on the Maxwell Institute’s website.

According to the same bio, Welch has been apart of various organizations, events and committees pertaining to the Book of Mormon. With a rich background in the Book of Mormon, biblical studies, LDS scholarship, history, culture and thought, Welch saw the same need Wilson had identified.

In May 2015, Welch and Wilson co-founded Book of Mormon Central.

Rappleye said although not an official part of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, their goal was to create an archive where anything they could get their hands on would be available for these students to access.

When the Book of Mormon Central website was up and running in January 2016, Rappleye explained that the archive had just a few hundred articles, including little to no original content from the organization. As time passed, more scholars joined the cause, word and popularity spread and donations increased. This paved way for more original content to be added to the archive.

In January 2016, according to their website, Book of Mormon Central started their bi-weekly series “KnoWhys.” KnoWhys is an easy-to-access way to understand questions, answers and principles taught in the Book of Mormon. Each KnoWhy offers an article with extensive sources, a podcast and a video.

This series continues on today, producing new content every Tuesday and Thursday, and is just one of the ways that Book of Mormon Central aims at making its online content a daily source for students of the Book of Mormon.

Danielle Kastner, a sophomore studying Business Management, stated, “This seems like a great tool that fills a large gap in my studies. I always have questions, but as a visual learner, it is difficult sometimes to get my hands on material that makes a difference. I’m excited to be able to learn more about this!”

With continual upward growth in the future, Rappleye stated that Book of Mormon Central plans to add various question and answer pages and is currently in the process of creating a new interactive scripture app.

“I don’t think millennials take advantage of the resources out there to study the scriptures,” says Aubrey Woodoups, a sophomore studying exercise physiology. She continued, “Having Book of Mormon Central excites me. I think people my age will see it as an opportunity to have our questions answered and have those answers at the tip of our fingers.”

In the past two years, the archive of Book of Mormon Central has grown extensively and plans to grow exponentially more in the next three to five years. Rappleye has stated that they are quickly becoming a new and innovative tool to help Book of Mormon study become a more interesting and accessible activity for scholars and students of the Book of Mormon.