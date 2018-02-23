Booting burglar

Over the past six months, someone has been cutting off car boots placed on illegally parked cars and disposing them at the St. Anthony Sand Dunes.

On Friday, Feb. 22, Rexburg police stated the suspect was upset and disagreed with the booting laws. He admitted to illegally removing the devices from the vehicles.

Police responded to a complaint about a stolen car boot on Friday at a student’s apartment complex. The original suspect accused of this denied the claim and led them to the man responsible. The suspect eventually admitted to the charges, as well as cutting off numerous boots over the last six months. Police took him into custody.

The booting theft remains under investigation.