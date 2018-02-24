Booting in Rexburg likely to become legal

*Editor’s note: A name has been changed to protect the individual’s employment.

Idaho Senate President Pro Tempore Brent Hill introduced a bill on Feb. 8 that would clarify the legality of booting in Rexburg as well as the whole state.

“The bill fixes current statutes which apparently prohibit booting,” said State Representative Ron Nate. “This would allow booting, but provides regulations for how companies must operate in order to provide fairness to all parties.”

Nate said property owners should be allowed to protect rights regarding parking rules. Those who park illegally should be treated in a fair manner.

“The bill appears to be a reasonable compromise,” Nate said.

The bill, SB 1284, was passed by the Idaho Senate on Friday, Feb. 23, and then moved to the Idaho House for reading and review.

Scroll reported in July 2017 that booting came into question when Madison County Deputy Prosecutor Rob Wood gave a presentation regarding the city’s policy on booting vehicles. Wood said in the meeting it was against the law to place a restraint around the tire of a parked vehicle, preventing the owner from driving anywhere.