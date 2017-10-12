Boy Scouts of America will allow girls to join

The Boy Scouts of America announced Wednesday Oct. 11, that girls will be allowed to join troops.

“Under the plan, Cub Scout dens — the smallest unit — will be single-gender, either all-boys or all-girls,” Deseret News reported. “The larger Cub Scout packs will have the option to remain single gender or welcome both genders. The program for older girls is expected to start in 2019 and will enable girls to earn the coveted rank of Eagle Scout.”

The BSA Board of Directors approved the change unanimously.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints responded with a statement Wednesday morning.

“The Activity Days and Personal Progress programs of the Church have long been in place to meet the needs of girls and young women in these age groups, and no change will be made in Church programs,” said the Church spokesman Eric Hawkins. “We recognize that the desire of the BSA is to expand their programs to serve more young people in the United States. The Church, too, continues to look at ways to serve the needs of our youth worldwide.”