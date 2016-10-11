Brake for Breakfast: Raising breast cancer awareness in Rexburg

Volunteers from Madison Memorial Hospital, BYU-Idaho and the community of Rexburg gave out breakfast bags, breast cancer information packets, roses and other gifts to drivers at Teton Radiology on Oct. 5, from 7-9 a.m.

“We’re very pleased with the turnout,” said Doug McBride, the Public Relations Director for Madison Memorial Hospital. “This is the tenth year we’ve done this and it seems to increase a little each time. Usually, we see about 700 and now we’re at about 1,500.”

Attendees received packets containing information on mammograms and the early warning signs of breast cancer and a copy of the Standard Journal with articles on breast cancer awareness, according to McBride.

“There’s no line and everyone is really nice,” said Shellie Tolman, a Sugar City resident and attendee at the event. “They give a lot of information and packets. It’s a good thing.”

Students from BYU-I volunteered at the event. They handed out surveys to contact attendees to find out how much they know about mammograms, if they have gotten mammograms, and what could be keeping them from getting a mammogram.

“What we are really trying to promote here is, if detected early, breast cancer is 99 percent curable,” said Nina Janne, a senior studying communication. “It’s important to get it detected early so you can treat it faster.”

Idaho is the lowest in the United States for breast cancer screening, according to Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

McBride said Madison County is doing better, but there is still a long way to go.

“At first we were expecting 400-500 people, then they told us there would be about 2,000,” said Bryce Janne, a senior studying political science. “It’s been really impressive to see how many people are aware of this. People come from all over the place for this event. Hopefully, we can continue to improve and spread the reach of it.”

Brake for Breakfast was started in 2006 by Madison Memorial and Teton Radiology. It was started to help inform the public of the availability of mammograms and the importance of early detection. Breast cancer is 99 percent curable when detected early, according to the Madison Memorial Hospital website.

“They are aware breast cancer or any type of cancer is becoming more prevalent,” McBride said. “Pulling together for a cause is a way that we fight these types of things.”