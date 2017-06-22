Brazil: Finding a way to celebrate

These are some rough times for the people in Brazil. With the former President of Brazil of the Federative Republic of Brazil, Dilma Rousseff impeached just under a year ago, another scandal has rocked the nation.

According to a report on BBC news, someone leaked audio recordings about the current president, Michel Temer. In the recording, you can hear what appears to be President Temer encouraging bribes. An investigation is now underway.

There are numerous protests where the people are calling for Temer to resign, but he is refusing.

Barbra Bueno, an English teacher at a company called Wizard, who lives in Sāo Paulo, Brazil. She said the situation is very confusing even for those in Brazil. There is a lot of corruption in the government and a lot of bribery.

BBC News reported that since March 2014, Operation Car Wash, or Lava Jato, in Portuguese, has been investigating corruption in companies “that were offered deals with the company Petrobras in exchange for bribes, which were then funneled into politicians pockets.”

A third of Temer’s cabinet is being investigated.

Bueno does not think that Temer will resign.

“It’s sad,” Bueno said. “As a Brazilian I get very upset.”

She has not gone to the protests.

“I don’t think if he resigns that will fix the problem, we will just get another president who might be impeached,” said Dalete Araujo, a freshman studying English.

She would like there to be another election.

“Even though we are going through a crisis right now, we find a way to be happy, we find a way to celebrate,” Araujo said.

It’s easy to see there is always something to celebrate in Brazil just by looking at their calendar. On worldtravelguide.net, you can count 16 public holidays in one year.

Brazil.org shows that national election days are holidays as well, plus all workers also get 22 days of paid vacation.