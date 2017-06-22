Brazil: Finding a way to celebrate

These are some rough times for the people in Brazil. With the former President of Brazil of the Federative Republic of Brazil, Dilma Rousseff impeached just under a year ago, another scandal has rocked the nation.
According to a report on BBC news, someone leaked audio recordings about the current president, Michel Temer. In the recording, you can hear what appears to be President Temer encouraging bribes. An investigation is now underway.
There are numerous protests where the people are calling for Temer to resign, but he is refusing.
Barbra Bueno, an English teacher at a company called Wizard, who lives in Sāo Paulo, Brazil. She said the situation is very confusing even for those in Brazil. There is a lot of corruption in the government and a lot of bribery.
BBC News reported that since March 2014, Operation Car Wash, or Lava Jato, in Portuguese, has been investigating corruption in companies “that were offered deals with the company Petrobras in exchange for bribes, which were then funneled into politicians pockets.”
A third of Temer’s cabinet is being investigated.
Bueno does not think that Temer will resign.
“It’s sad,” Bueno said. “As a Brazilian I get very upset.”
She has not gone to the protests.
“I don’t think if he resigns that will fix the problem, we will just get another president who might be impeached,” said Dalete Araujo, a freshman studying English.
She would like there to be another election.
“Even though we are going through a crisis right now, we find a way to be happy, we find a way to celebrate,” Araujo said.
It’s easy to see there is always something to celebrate in Brazil just by looking at their calendar. On worldtravelguide.net, you can count 16 public holidays in one year.
Brazil.org shows that national election days are holidays as well, plus all workers also get 22 days of paid vacation.
Corey Andrews, a sophomore studying exercise physiology, served his mission in Londrina, Brazil, and said the culture there is very open.
“They are a very loving people even though technically they are poor, they don’t have very much, they are very outgoing,” Andrews said.
Brazil is a huge melting pot of different cultures and the people of Brazil seem to be accepting of those different religions and cultures.
“We are a very outgoing kind of country,” Araujo said. “We are happy. We are happy to meet people. We are happy to help.”
Araujo grew up a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Brazil. She said it could be hard, especially around Carnaval time.
“You had to be really strong about what you believe,” Araujo said.
Even though it can be hard in the environment, she enjoys the holiday of Carnival. Around this time the Church does camps to help the youth.
“Luckily I had friends who were not Mormons but were religious,” Araujo said.
Brazil is a deeply religious country. According to Brazil.org, a recent census shows that around 90 percent of the population has some religious ideal, making it the most religious Latin-American country. The main religion is Catholicism.
“The country as a whole receives (the gospel) really well,” Andrews said. “Because they are all Christian, everyone we talked to knew something about the Bible or believed in it. Very rarely did we run across someone who was (an) atheist or borderline atheist or didn’t use the bible or know Christ.”
He said it could be hard proselyting on Sundays: the people in Brazil love soccer and most of the big games are played on Sunday. One of the people he taught said, “but I watch soccer!” when invited to come to church.
Fortunately, in his areas church was only held at 9 a.m., which was before a lot of soccer games.
Another popular thing to do in Brazil is to have a Brazilian Barbecue. Both Andrews and Araujo testify to that. Araujo said a barbecue in Brazil is different from an American one. There are usually many cuts of meat, from chicken hearts to steak. There will always be steak.
The people there are happy,” Araujo said. “We always say, the Brazilians; scientists should study us!”