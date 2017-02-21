Are students avoiding the news?

“This is like reading a cheese grater!” said Alissa Hadley, a senior studying art.

She said reading the newspaper grates on her emotions and mood. Current news does not teach her how to improve or help the world around her.

Media sometimes has to relay bad news, but Hadley said that she wishes there wasn’t so much of an emphasis on it. She feels media focuses on the bad and misses many important good things as a result.

Hadley said normally she feels like the news she reads does not have a purpose. It doesn’t teach her anything or make her feel happy. Instead, she often feels sick after finishing an article in newspapers.

Hadley said she had an experience reading an article with a positive spin. She said that reading this story was “like looking outside expecting rain and getting sunshine.”

A Boston Marathon victim relayed the story of losing her leg in the Boston Marathon Bombing, according to a New York Times article. Her story, however, became famous not because of what she lost to that race, but what she won. A firefighter that responded to the bombing and took her to the hospital after the bomb went off is now her fiancé.

The runner explained in her story that without the occurrence of the bombing, she might not have met the man she is marrying.

Hadley said she would love to read more about breakthroughs in science, cultural events and stories of service as well as unbiased coverage of politics and important social issues.

In a meeting with the communication majors at BYU-Idaho, President Clark G. Gilbert introduced a problem-solving approach to media.

While speaking about different ways of making writing unique and something people want to read, President Gilbert suggested giving solutions to current problems as a way of making media positive.

He said that by finding potential ways of solving current issues faced by society, reading the news can become a positive, instructive experience. This style gives hope that things can get better and can make reading even the most heart-breaking topic bearable.

Using movies as an example, President Gilbert explained that negativity doesn’t always sell the best. Looking at statistics from a study done by BYU, R-rated movies actually make less money than PG-13-rated movies and PG-13-rated movies make less money than PG-rated movies.

He implied that even from a profit-making perspective, good media will go farther than negative media. People do not want bad news; they want good news that they can apply to their lives.

Anne Warner, a freshman majoring in international studies, said she gets tired of the way media is presented. She feels most media focuses on grabbing attention and shocking people in anyway it can. Often as she reads, she wonders how the news is actually helping her.

Because Warner feels it is important to stay informed about the world around her, she said she keeps reading various newspapers, although she wishes they did a better job of informing about important issues in an unbiased, more positive way.