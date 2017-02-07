BREAKING: Henry J. Eyring called as new BYU-I president

Henry J. Eyring, formerly the academic vice president of BYU-Idaho, was announced as the new 17th president of BYU-I at devotional Tuesday afternoon.

“This is unexpected in many ways,” President Eyring said. “This campus, for generations now, has been hallowed ground to my family. We look forward to continued service in this richly blessed portion of the Lord’s vineyard.”

President Clark G. Gilbert, the 16th president of the university, said he knows BYU-I is a sacred place.

“Once again, we will be leaving, and I hope, as all the students here, that when we leave there will be enough Rexburg in all of us,” President Gilbert said.

Elder Dallin H. Oaks, chairman of the CES board executive committee and apostle in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints urges students to listen to the counsel of President Eyring.