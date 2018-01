Students find themselves in the dark with a loss of power to around 5,000 in the Rexburg Idaho area.

Rocky Mountain Power said around 7 p.m. reports came in that power was lost through localized parts of the city. Crews are currently assessing the situation and it is estimated that power will be restored around 10:30 p.m.

Crews from Rocky Mountain Power were seen at the Rexburg power substation working to resolve equipment issues.

